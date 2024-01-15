close_game
News / Trending / 5-foot long, highly venomous snake discovered in 3-year-old’s cloth drawer. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 15, 2024 09:46 PM IST

The reptile wrangler, Mark Pelley, shared a video of taking out the snake from the cloth drawer of the three-year-old child. Watch the video here.

After a woman in Australia went to take her three-year-old son's cloth from his drawer, what she didn't expect was to find a highly venomous snake. As soon as she spotted the deadly reptile, the woman was quick to call a snake catcher to her home.

Mark Pelley holding the highly venomous snake.
The reptile wrangler, Mark Pelley, took to Facebook and shared the incident. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Mum went to get some clothes for her son and found a large 5 foot brown snake instead. We figured out what happened. She carried in folded washing yesterday and as she was taking clothes from clothes line, brown snake crawled into it. Then without realising, she put a bundle of folded clothes containing the world's second most venomous snake into her son's drawers.” (Also Read: Watch: Moment when venomous snake was found in toilet in Australia)

He also posted a video of the snake curled up in the drawer. The video shows Pelley opening the drawer and discovering the tail of the snake on top of the clothes. He then closes it and opens it again to take out the reptile. Within seconds, it is revealed how the massive snake was hiding in there.

Watch the video of the snake here.

This post was shared on January 9. Since being shared, it has garnered over 200 likes and numerous comments. Many were stunned to see the snake in the drawer.

Check out what people said about the clip here:

An individual wrote, "How do you not know you are carrying in a five-foot-long snake? I’m never washing clothes and hanging them out again."

A second said, "I was looking for an excuse to not do my laundry, and I believe I just found it." (Also Read: Deadly snake discovered under Christmas tree, recused by snake catcher)

A third posted, "Terrifying. I would never be able to sleep in that house again. So many things in Australia looking to kill you." can change this comment

"I will need to check my washing basket more closely. I would pass out if this happened to me," commented a fourth.

