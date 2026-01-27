63-year-old spikes soft drinks at supermarket with urine as ‘prank’ for a year, pleads guilty

A 63-year-old former property agent has admitted in a Hong Kong court to a disturbing series of incidents involving contaminated soft drinks, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The man reportedly planted urine-spiked cold drink bottles in supermarkets. The man planted the urine-spiked drinks in supermarkets. (Unsplash)

What had happened? For more than a year, the plan kept urine-spiked soft drinks along with other items in supermarkets. The man told a Hong Kong court that it was due to his depression from his retirement and divorce.

The man, Franklin Lo Kim-ngai, started leaving the bottles after feeling dissatisfied with the supermarket staff. According to the outlet, he added urine to Coca-Cola Plus and 7-Up drinks and placed them in Wellcome and ParknShop outlets. The incident happened between July 21, 2024, and August 6, last year.

He pleads guilty: He pleaded guilty to administering a noxious substance with intent to injure on Tuesday. He also pleaded guilty to attempting to commit the offence. Under the Offences Against the Person Ordinance, the crime is punishable by up to 3 years' imprisonment.

Lawyer blames divorce, retirement Lo’s lawyer reportedly told the court that he was depressed and had lost his emotional support since his divorce. His ex-wife and son had relocated overseas and have reportedly stopped contacting him. The lawyer also said that Lo had also gone through the loss of his parents.

Lo told the court that he decided to play the “prank” to cause trouble for the Wellcome employees.

How did the matter come to light? People came to know about it after there were multiple reports about urine-spiked soft drinks at several Wellcome and ParknShop outlets.

Did anyone fall sick? A nine-year-old boy reportedly fell sick after unknowingly consuming a bottle of urine-spiked soft drinks from the Wellcome branch at Mong Kok’s Union Park Centre in July 2025. He was taken to the hospital but was later released.

In another incident last year, a woman triggered severe backlash on social media after she shared a video of her washing her eyes with her own urine.