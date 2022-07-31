66-year-old fridge advertisement goes viral, amused netizens want one straightaway

Technological advancements have undoubtedly made our lives easier, more comfortable and enjoyable. And the refrigerator is a good case in point. From instant ice makers to double doors, fridges have undergone many developments. However, a 66-year-old fridge advertisement has made netizens reconsider their latest ones and may have the same effect on you.

The video that has gone massively viral was posted by a Twitter account called Lost in history. The black-and-white advertisement accompanies a caption, "Why's this 66-year-old fridge better than the one I got now." The video features a fridge with several compartments for fresh and frozen, canned, bottled and wrapped, newly bought food and leftovers.

The woman in the advertisement opens the refrigerator to show the space for bottles, butter, cheese and scraps on the door, along with a vast detachable array to store fruit and vegetables. The woman further explains the different racks that can be rolled up to pick items without moving another. There is a separate space for frozen items, and it features an ice-cube ejector.

Watch the 66-year-old fridge advertisement below:

Why’s this 66 year old fridge better than the one I got now pic.twitter.com/oFfu1CFfvI — Lost in history (@lostinhist0ry) July 22, 2022

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has raked up over 11.2 million views. The clip has also accumulated more than 4.2 lakh likes. The post even received comments from netizens who were surprised to see an array of facilities in a 66-year-old fridge.

"This is mine, made by general motors. Still works," posted an individual with two images. "For those curious, this precise model is General Motors Frigidaire Imperial, Model CP-143-56-1956. It sold for about $200, which would be $1,950 adjusted to inflation," commented another. "I still have a fridge from the 1940. Still works," wrote a third. "GM Frigidare, has 24,500 days operating without interruptions. You can already see the passing of the years a little. That is why they were called durable goods," shared a fourth with three images of a refrigerator.