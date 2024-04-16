6-year-old girl renames Etihad Airways to ‘Chocolate Airlines’ days after rating it 1/10. Founder dad explains why

A six-year-old girl, who recently rated Etihad Airways a mere 1/10 because of reasons best known only to a child, was treated by the airline on her subsequent flight and the experience made her so happy that she now fondly calls it "Chocolate Airlines", her father said. Mark Ross-Smith lauded Etihad Airways for the sweet gesture towards his six-year-old daughter. (X/@drdoot)

Mark Ross-Smith, CEO of a Singapore-based company, had recently shared details about his young daughter's experience with flying Etihad's business class and why she gave a poor rating to what could have been one of the most luxurious forms of air travel in the world.

The man let his daughter answer the feedback form and said that it was a “bloodbath”.

Among the several reasons she cited for her sub-par flying experience, she said she did not get chocolate on the flight and that her school friends were not on it.

The young traveller was also disappointed that children were not given the hot towel service on-board and that children in the business class and economy class got identical packets of souvenirs.

When the family was flying with Etihad once again, the airline made up for it and remedied the situation by making sure the girl and her sibling got chocolates everywhere.

"From airport check-in to the lounge, boarding, inflight, and even post-flight, I'm not sure that my kids have seen so much chocolate in their lives," Ross-Smith wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo of a Etihad staff member offering a gift-wrapped box of chocolates.

"According to my 6-year-old, Etihad is now 'Chocolate Airlines'... Etihad - aka Chocolate Airlines - listened to the feedback from one of their youngest flyers," he said.

Take a look at Mark Ross-Smith's post and photo on X:

In his earlier post on X, Ross-Smith had explained that the crew of Emirates, the other UAE-based aviation giant, had impressed his daughter by giving her chocolates on a previous flight.

Lauding Etihad, he said on Monday, "Chocolate Airlines successfully wow'd the heck out of my little chocolate connoisseur. The magical chocolate journey, something I wish every child flying Etihad could experience - is permanently imprinted into her memory."

"The airline successfully introduced the magic of flying to one more future frequent flyer. Well done Etihad."

This gesture not only delighted the young passenger but also left a lasting impression on the whole family, as the father expressed gratitude for the experience. He stressed on the importance of early travel experiences in shaping future flyers' perceptions and praised Etihad for introducing the “magic of flying to one more future frequent flyer”.