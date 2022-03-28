7-year-old girl travels alone on a flight. Video will leave you smiling

For parents, everything that their kids do for the first time is special. Parenting is all about making your kids independent and making them experience new things in life. Like this video of a 7-year-old girl who travelled alone for the first time in a flight. Her video was posted on Instagram by her mother Ishna Batra five days ago and it has got over 4.9 million views so far. The video shows the girl boarding a flight and then meeting her mother as she came to pick her up at the airport. The video will definitely make you smile.

The girl, who is named Anaaya, flew all by herself from Vadodara to Mumbai on an IndiGo flight, according to the caption of the video. She got back from her maternal grandmother’s house. In the caption, she also explained the procedure of the flight and lauded the smooth process of the airlines.

“My whole heart, my 7 year old travelled alone on a flight. Thank you@indigo.6efor such a smooth process! Procedure was firstly to fill the form by a parent/guardian in respect of an unaccompanied minor customer travelling on flight Indigo. This cost rupees 2200 Indian rupees. Also, an identity needs to be attached of the concerned person who would go to pick her up and no other person apart from that individual is allowed to take the child.

“She was escorted by ground staff at the departure airport after which she was handed over to the air hostess on board. After landing the air hostess handed her to the ground staff at the arrival airport who called me and told me to meet them at a certain place outside the airport and I had to show my identity along with signing the form that I have received her!

“But I’m so proud of my little girl and as a parent it makes me feel good to take such decisions to make her independent!

“She told me mamma next time I want to go alone on a longer flight and my heart is so full,” she wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

“Best thing you’ve done. It’s the start to their independent life!” commented an Instagram user. “Aww such a confident rockstar she is!” said another. A third individual said, “My heart skipped in starting but later felt so proud of this little wonder.”

What do you think about this girl’s first experience of travelling alone in a flight?