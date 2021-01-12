IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / 8 gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park diagnosed with Covid-19
Gorillas sit after two of their troop tested positive for COVID-19 after falling ill, and a third gorilla appears also to be symptomatic, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Diego, California, U.S. January 10, 2021. Picture taken January 10, 2021. Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Global/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
Gorillas sit after two of their troop tested positive for COVID-19 after falling ill, and a third gorilla appears also to be symptomatic, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Diego, California, U.S. January 10, 2021. Picture taken January 10, 2021. Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Global/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
trending

8 gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park diagnosed with Covid-19

Zoo officials said they do not know how the coronavirus will ultimately affect gorillas or what additional symptoms may occur.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:08 AM IST

As many as eight gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park are presumed to have contracted COVID-19 from a human handler after one of the animals tested positive, marking the first known transmission of the virus to apes, zoo officials said on Monday.

Three among the band of critically endangered western lowland gorillas at the sprawling wildlife park have shown symptoms of the respiratory virus, such as coughing, though none appears severely ill, and all are expected to fully recover, the zoo said in online statements.

Laboratory analysis of a fecal sample collected last Wednesday from one of two gorillas initially seen coughing detected the presence of the virus two days later, zoo spokesman Andrew James said.

A gorilla sits after two of its troop tested positive for COVID-19 after falling ill, and a third gorilla appears also to be symptomatic, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Diego, California, U.S.(via REUTERS)
A gorilla sits after two of its troop tested positive for COVID-19 after falling ill, and a third gorilla appears also to be symptomatic, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Diego, California, U.S.(via REUTERS)

The positive results were confirmed on Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories, the zoo said on its website.

While the test was definitive for only a single animal, all eight gorillas are presumed by zoo officials to have been exposed to and possibly infected with SAR-CoV-2, the scientific name of the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Gorilla troops live together in both our zoological natural habitat and the wild, and we have to assume, as we do with human families, that all members of the family group have been exposed," the zoo said in a fact sheet.

James added that human-style collection of mucus or saliva samples from individual gorillas is considered too risky for the apes.

The gorillas are believed to have contracted the virus from an asymptomatic staff member, despite adherence to strict bio-security protocols consistent with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the zoo said.

Rigorous infection-control measures were in place there well before the pandemic because apes - as close biological cousins to humans - are especially susceptible to human-carried pathogens while lacking natural immunity to them, James said.

Gorillas sit after two of their troop tested positive for COVID-19 after falling ill, and a third gorilla appears also to be symptomatic, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Diego, California, U.S.(via REUTERS)
Gorillas sit after two of their troop tested positive for COVID-19 after falling ill, and a third gorilla appears also to be symptomatic, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Diego, California, U.S.(via REUTERS)

Zoo officials said they do not know how the coronavirus will ultimately affect gorillas or what additional symptoms may occur.

"Aside from some congestion and coughing, the gorillas are doing well," Lisa Peterson, executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, said in the statement. "The troop remains quarantined together and are eating and drinking. We are hopeful for a full recovery."

The gorilla troop at the 1,800-acre San Diego Safari Park consists of five females and three males, including an elder "silverback" named Winston about 45 years old, James said. At least eight other gorillas exhibited at the nearby San Diego Zoo were not affected. Both facilities have been closed to the public due to the pandemic since early December.

The coronavirus has also been found in a number of other wild-animal species in captivity, including several lions and tigers at the Bronx Zoo in New York and four lions at the Barcelona Zoo in Spain.

But the gorillas in San Diego are the first known case of infections confirmed in apes, James said. Gorillas are members of the family of primates known as the great apes, or hominids, that also include chimpanzees, orangutans, bonobos and humans.

The virus has also shown up in a number of household dogs and cats. Last month, the USDA said it had confirmed the first known case of the coronavirus in an animal in the wild, a mink, following an outbreak among farmed minks that killed 15,000 of the animals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states of america san diego covid-19 coronavirus
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows a grizzly bear eating honey.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)
The image shows a grizzly bear eating honey.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)
trending

Grizzly bears enjoy eating some honey in this sweet video. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Watching this recording may make you wonder, “Winnie-the-Pooh is that you?”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Jake Peralta and Captain Holt, as played by Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher respectively. (Screengrab)
The image shows Jake Peralta and Captain Holt, as played by Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher respectively. (Screengrab)
trending

Mumbai Police shares a clip from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, says ‘smort’ people do this

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:12 PM IST
“Jake Peralta and Captain Holt killing it,” read one comment under the share.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a black panther and an anaconda. (Screengrab)
The image shows a black panther and an anaconda. (Screengrab)
trending

Rare recording shows black panther fighting an anaconda. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:39 PM IST
This 15-second-long video is as captivating as it is frightening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Every year, Gujarat celebrates the Uttarayan festival, popularly known as the festival of kites on January 14.(Twitter/@ANI)
Every year, Gujarat celebrates the Uttarayan festival, popularly known as the festival of kites on January 14.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

‘Virushka’ to Covid-19 themed kites sold at Gujarat's Rajkot before Uttarayan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:19 PM IST
The kite market has been stocked up with different types of kites printed with massages like 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', 'Wear a mask to beat coronavirus', a photograph of actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Road Transport &amp; Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari seen interacting with the media in this file photo (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari seen interacting with the media in this file photo (PTI Photo)(PTI)
trending

Khadi Prakritik Paint: Eco-friendly, non-toxic wall paint launched by Gadkari

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:47 AM IST
According to a press statement from the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the eco-friendly, non-toxic paint, called "Khadi Prakritik Paint" is a first-of-its-kind product, with anti-fungal, anti-bacterial properties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gorillas sit after two of their troop tested positive for COVID-19 after falling ill, and a third gorilla appears also to be symptomatic, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Diego, California, U.S. January 10, 2021. Picture taken January 10, 2021. Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Global/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
Gorillas sit after two of their troop tested positive for COVID-19 after falling ill, and a third gorilla appears also to be symptomatic, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Diego, California, U.S. January 10, 2021. Picture taken January 10, 2021. Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Global/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
trending

8 gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park diagnosed with Covid-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Zoo officials said they do not know how the coronavirus will ultimately affect gorillas or what additional symptoms may occur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Sorry @kajol, sorry @karanjohar but had to do this. Renamed this instrument as 'The Kajol'" reads the text shared alongside the clip.(Instagram/@mayurjumani)
"Sorry @kajol, sorry @karanjohar but had to do this. Renamed this instrument as 'The Kajol'" reads the text shared alongside the clip.(Instagram/@mayurjumani)
trending

Man creates song out of the ‘gamla’ scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:30 AM IST
“This is epic,” read one comment under the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a horizontally sliced piece of bread. (Twitter/@FLITTER)
The image shows a horizontally sliced piece of bread. (Twitter/@FLITTER)
trending

Netizens have thoughts about this horizontally cut bread. What do you think?

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:14 AM IST
From “This makes me really uncomfortable, and I don’t know why” to “Someone should invent a toaster for it”, tweeple had various opinions about this slice of bread.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a man playing the piano. A white-and-brown furred feline is perched next to him.(Screengrab)
The image shows a man playing the piano. A white-and-brown furred feline is perched next to him.(Screengrab)
trending

‘Adpawrable’ cat shows hooman playing piano affection in the sweetest fashion

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:06 PM IST
“Get someone who looks at you like this cat looks at him,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows poet Jaya Sarkar. (Instagram/@ smritiiraniofficial)
The image shows poet Jaya Sarkar. (Instagram/@ smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Mera Chota Sa Mohalla: Smriti Irani posts clip of woman reciting delightful poem

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:54 PM IST
“For me, true gold is the relationships, the memories that enrich us and make us who we are,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the Instagram post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a part of the prank.(Instagram)
The image shows a part of the prank.(Instagram)
trending

Man pranks girlfriend with knife-through-head trick, result is hilarious

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Lance Stewart's chilling prank may leave you laughing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Participants wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, pray as they take an ice-cold bath during a ceremony to purify their souls and to wish for overcoming the pandemic at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
Participants wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, pray as they take an ice-cold bath during a ceremony to purify their souls and to wish for overcoming the pandemic at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
trending

Japanese partake in annual ice bath ritual at Tokyo shrine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Only a dozen people took part in the annual event at Teppou-zu Inari Shrine, scaled down this year due to the health crisis, compared to over a hundred in early 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the stray doggo outside the temple.(Facebook/@Arun Limadia)
The image shows the stray doggo outside the temple.(Facebook/@Arun Limadia)
trending

Doggo greets devotees outside temple, video wins hearts. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:00 PM IST
As the clip goes on, a stray doggo can be seen sitting on an elevated platform beside the entrance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter flooded with memes about WhatsApp and Signal.(Twitter/@tanwarshalu)
Twitter flooded with memes about WhatsApp and Signal.(Twitter/@tanwarshalu)
trending

WhatsApp users rally to Signal after new update, prompt meme fest on Twitter

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:36 PM IST
After people started talking about shifting to the new app, a meme fest started on Twitter that may tickle your funny bone too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue of a person from the middle of a cliff by 48th Battalion ITBP near Lachung, Sikkim.(Twitter/@ITBP)
Rescue of a person from the middle of a cliff by 48th Battalion ITBP near Lachung, Sikkim.(Twitter/@ITBP)
trending

Man stuck in mountain cliff in Sikkim rescued by ITBP personnel

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:58 AM IST
The operation continued for quite a few hours near Lachung, Sikkim.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP