82-year-old’s nasty fall at Delhi Airport: Woman accuses Air India of denying wheelchair, claims grandma is in ICU

A woman has lashed out at Air India, claiming that the airline's mismanagement resulted in her grandmother's admission to the ICU. She accused the airline of not providing proper services despite prior intimation and revealed that she had lodged a complaint at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The 82-year-old woman who was allegedly denied a pre-booked wheelchair by Air India. (X/@Parul Kanwar)

The woman claimed that Air India didn’t provide her grandmother with a wheelchair while they were travelling from Delhi to Bangalore. The 82-year-old had to walk quite a distance to get to the terminal.

According to the granddaughter, the real horror started when she finally boarded the airplane. “She managed to enter the airport on foot, still no wheelchair or assistance was provided. Ultimately, her legs gave way, and she fell - she fell in front of the Air India premium economy counter. Not one person stepped in to help. We requested someone to help get first aid - no help,” Kanwar wrote, adding that the staff told the family to get medical aid from the MI room.

“Finally, the wheelchair arrived, and she was promptly boarded without a proper checkup with a bleeding lip and injury to her head and nose. On flight crew did help with ice packs and called ahead to Bangalore airport for medical aid, where she was seen by a doctor and given 2 stitches,” Kanwar continued.

She then claimed that this fall led her grandmother to be admitted to the ICU, where she has been under observation for potential brain bleeds. “From where we stand, it’s a long road ahead of pain and recovery, which she did not deserve,” Kanwar posted. She concluded her post with pictures of her grandma from before and after the accident.

What did Air India say?

“Dear Ms. Kanwar, we are concerned to note this and wish Ms. Pasricha a speedy recovery. We’d like to connect with you over a call in this regard and request you share your contact number and a convenient time via DM,” the airline replied.

Kanwar responded, “Done, but do not call me without due diligence and investigation on your end. Not interested in excuses.” The airline responded to her reply and wrote, “Dear Ms. Kanwar, we sincerely wish your grandmother a speedy recovery. We are actively working on the concern and assure you that we will share the complete details at the earliest.”

How did social media react?

An individual posted “Pathetic services by Air India. I wish your grandmother a speedy recovery.” Another added, “I had the same experience 2 days ago at Mumbai airport..my parent was made to get off the wheelchair by an Air India attendant at the arrival and she had to walk all the way to airport car parking and @airindia is just not bothered nor ashamed about it.”

A third commented, “All this could have been avoided @airindia if you just provided a wheelchair. The pain and suffering for the victim as well as the family. You will keep ordering new aircraft but how about buying a few more wheelchairs at the airports.” A fourth wrote, “Omg Parul, this is horrible, awful, inexcusable. So sorry to read your post. Sending you lots of love and all my prayers and best wishes for Mamiji. I pray that she pulls out. Shameful treatment by the airlines. Shocked beyond words, I'm very sad for what they did.”

Last year, a woman accused the airline of mistreating her mother. She claimed that Air India gave her mother’s business class seat to someone else without informing her.

“Air India, how dare you give my mom’s business class seat to someone else on a long haul flight from Delhi to Washington DC? First, telling her the seat doesn’t recline, then saying the seat is for the crew, and then she finds someone else sitting there as she is sent to economy?” the woman wrote on X.