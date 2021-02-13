8-year-old doggo from Tennessee becomes millionaire after inheriting $5 million
It won't be a dog's life for a Tennessee canine whose owner recently died.
Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie, will be living the good life in Nashville after inheriting $5 million in her owner's will, WTVF-TV reported.
Martha Burton, Lulu’s caretaker, told the station Lulu's owner, Bill Dorris, was a successful businessman who wasn't married and died late last year. His will states the money should be put into a trust for Lulu's care. It allows for Burton to be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses in the care of Lulu.
“He just really loved the dog,” said Burton, who was friends with Dorris and would take care of the dog when he traveled.
She says she doesn't know if she could ever spend $5 million on Lulu.
“Well, I’d like to try," she said with a smile.
Dorris owned land along Interstate 65 where a controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest is located. The fate of the statue and the rest of the estate may be determined in probate court, the news outlet reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man grows huge orchard with 10,000 trees in 15 years on barren land in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Yashraj Mukhate’s new track is making netizens chant ‘Pawri hori hai’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8-year-old doggo from Tennessee becomes millionaire after inheriting $5 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Irwin reminisces dad Steve Irwin’s memory with special post. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo gets bamboozled by confusing command trend. Watch hilarious clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of animals frolicking in the snow may brighten your day. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra-based artist's 3D art on display at gallery in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-year-old gorilla becomes a mom for first time in Virunga National Park, Congo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First lady Jill Biden shares pics of Valentine's Day décor at the White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman turns Bernie Sanders’ meme into food art, Stephen King shares it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astronomers discover a surprising sight while searching for a massive black hole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Margaret Atwood's Zoom cat filter mishap related tweet sparks laughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid mispronounces words while learning, video is adorably hilarious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharing food to helping turtle: People recall the moment they fell in love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corowa-kun: Cartoon dog spreads awareness about Covid-19 vaccine in Japan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox