8-year-old recreates viral Wednesday dance, netizens call her a pro. Watch

Published on Jan 20, 2023 06:43 PM IST

A video of an 8-year-old girl dancing to Goo Goo Muck and performing Jenna Ortega's choreography has gone viral on the internet. Watch the full video inside.

Little girl creates popular Wednesday dance.(Instagram/@pasitos_littlesteps)
ByVrinda Jain

Jenna Ortega's viral dance from the popular Netflix series Wednesday has won hearts online. People are loving her quirky style and black costume. And because of this popularity, Ortega's choreography on Goo Goo Muck by the cramps has been recreated by many people online. Adding to the list of this recreated dance, recently, a young girl dressed as Wednesday did this dance and won praise online.

In a video shared by 8-year-old girl Gabriella Kaylie you can see her dressed in a black dress and black boots. Just behind her the original choreography is playing and she is dancing in front of it. Kaylie has even managed to keep the expressions true to the character she is portraying.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on December 19. Since being uploaded online, it has been liked by 2.5 million people and has received several comments.

Here are some of the reactions:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "Perfect facial expressions and dance moves. A real pro and adorable." A second person added, "She is doing far better than everyone." "I think she would be great playing Wednesday," said a third. Many others have reacted to the video using heart and clap emojis.

wednesday dance netflix + 1 more
