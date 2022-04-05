94-year-old man with Alzheimer’s meets with grandchild. Watch heartening video

When people get old, they bond the most with children as they have time to play with them. Grandparents love to spend time with their grandkids and their relationship is really heartwarming to see. Like this video posted on Instagram by the Good News Correspondent that shows an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s bonding with his grandchild. The video may bring tears to your eyes.

Posted 20 hours ago, the video has over 35,000 views so far. In the video, the 94-year-old man meets with his 6-month-old granddaughter and he really comes alive after meeting her. The man is the child’s great grandpa says the text on the video.

“My 94-year-old papa with Alzheimer’s has been out of it for a long time. But when I brought my 6-month-old to meet her great grandpa, he came alive in a way I hadn’t seen in a long time. It was a special moment I’ll never forget. Babies are a special gift,” says the text on the video. It further reads that “my baby and music have been so healing for my grandpa with Alzheimer’s”.

“The power of #family,” says the caption of the video along with a baby, heart and an old man emoji.

Watch the video below:

“Now I am crying. Many members of my family suffered with #alzheimers - it was amazing how music, kiddos and animals could bring a smile to their faces, if only for a few minutes,” commented an Instagram user. “Amazing and so, so beautiful,” said another. New life nourishes us all and Grandpa comes to life with that beautiful little soul. Communication can happen without words, love overcomes all obstacles. My heart is touched today,” reads another heartfelt comment.

What do you think about this heartwarming video of the elderly man meeting his grandchild?