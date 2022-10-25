Home / Trending / A bull named 'Lover Boy' wanders towards traffic on a Scottish highway. See pic

A bull named 'Lover Boy' wanders towards traffic on a Scottish highway. See pic

trending
Published on Oct 25, 2022 02:01 PM IST

A bull wandered into oncoming traffic on a Scottish Highway and the name of this creature happened to be ‘Lover Boy.’

This bull called Lover Boy wandered into traffic in Scotland. (twitter/@polscotrpu)
This bull called Lover Boy wandered into traffic in Scotland. (twitter/@polscotrpu)
BySohini Sengupta

Police in Scotland cautioned motorists on the M8 highway to expect delays after a bull walked into traffic. And what has been causing a stir on the internet is the photo of the pool which shows it with a real tag with quite a hilarious name on it. According to a tweet from Road Policing Scotland, this bull wandered into traffic on the M8 around Junction 30 in the Glasgow region. Police released a photo of the bull, which had an ear tag that said ‘Lover Boy.’

The caption that accompanies this tweet that has the photo of the bull, reads, “Officers from #GlasgowRP are assisting with this #bull which has managed to wander onto the #M8 near #J30. Despite calling its name on its tag it didn’t seem to acknowledge us and we’re awaiting the local farmer to assist. There may be delays as you pass for safety. ” It end with the hashtag that puns and reads #NoBullPlease.

Take a look at the tweet below:

With almost 200 likes, this tweet was shared on October 21.

An individual commented, “I don’t have a beef with that.” A second individual pointed out that the bull was, “Just having a stroll…” “Maybe he's hard of hearing,” suggested a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bull traffic viral its viral twitter + 3 more
bull traffic viral its viral twitter + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out