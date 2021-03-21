Absolutely cute video showcasing squirrels will live rent free on your mind
Weekend is almost over and if you’re someone who is going back to work tomorrow to face Monday, there is a possibility you need a little pick-me-up. If you relate to the situation, here is a video showcasing antics of squirrels which are super cute and will fill your heart with happiness. There is also a chance that the clip will leave you giggling hard.
The video opens to show a human and his doggo intently looking outside a window to see a squirrel ‘dancing’ in snow. You think that sounds funny? Well the video, montage of different short clips, presents you with more such entertaining moments.
Just like the moment which shows a squirrel taming a cat or the one where a mammal is ‘driving’ a car. We won’t give away much, take a look at the video:
Aren’t these squirrels simply adorable? Do you think this video will live rent free on your mind?
