Actress seeks $195,000 to freeze son’s body after suicide, says he ‘deserves a second chance’

An Australian actress who recently lost her son to suicide amid bullying at school is not ready to let go and is raising $195,000 to "cryogenically preserve" the teen's body in hopes of reviving him someday. In a GoFundMe appeal, Clare McCann shared that her 13-year-old son, Atreyu McCann, died by suicide on May 23 after enduring months of severe bullying at his public school in New South Wales. Clare McCann revealed that her 13-year-old son, Atreyu McCann, killed himself on May 23 following months of "horrific bullying at his public school"(GoFundMe)

She said that she needed to collect the money within seven days, "or the opportunity for him to live again will be lost forever." Unfortunately, she has received only $4,000 so far.

"We only have one chance left to cryogenically preserve his body within the next 7 days. If we miss this window, we lose the chance for any future revival that science may offer. This is about hope and justice. Refusing to let my son’s story end in silence," she wrote in the appeal.

What is cryogenic preservation?

The term refers to a process by which a person's body is frozen and preserved in the hope that one day, with the help of scientific advancement, it can be revived. She claimed that she had talked to her son about the afterlife and cryogenics a few years ago, and the child wanted to do it.

“Over the years, we talked about that that’s what we would want to do together, never separate. He deserves a second chance to live the life he wanted," she added

She also blamed the teen's school, the Department of Education and Children’s Services for failing to intervene as the alleged bullying continued.

"I have medical records, psychologist reports, a formal PTSD diagnosis from his doctor, and emails proving I raised the alarm repeatedly. But nothing was done. No one stepped in. And now, my beautiful boy is gone," she wrote.

Explaining her vision for the preservation, she stated that the donated money would go towards preservation and transportation of the teen's body, along with legal services needed for the process. The rest of the amount will be used to create a trust in his name and to fund anti-bullying education and reform.

