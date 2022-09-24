Home / Trending / Adorable cat ‘shares’ how she feels about other animals at the vet’s office. Watch funny video

Adorable cat ‘shares’ how she feels about other animals at the vet’s office. Watch funny video

Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:32 PM IST

The video of a cat ‘sharing’ her feelings about different things at a vet’s office was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the cat at the vet’s office.(Instagram/@thehospitalcats)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video showing an adorable cat’s ‘opinions’ about other animals at a vet’s office was recently posted online. Since being shared, the video has left people chuckling. There is a possibility that the video will have the same effect on you too.

The clip was originally posted on the Instagram page called thehospitalcats. It shows one of the rescue cats who became a “leader” at the vet hospital. The video was posted with an informative content that read, “All of the animals in the video are used to cats and were not stressed.” The video, however, went viral after it was re-shared on an Instagram page. “I trust her judgement,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the cat sitting on a table and a text insert that reads, “How Bae feels about things at the vet hospital.” As the clip progresses, the kitty is seen meeting different animals and ‘expressing her feelings’ about them. In between her rounds, she also pays attention to other things like showing her love for sandwiches or displeasure for dressing up in cute costumes.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and gathered more than 1.7 million views. The video has also received tons of comments from people. Many showed love for the kitty.

“Bea is obviously the manager of that place,” posted an Instagram user. “She said what she said,” shared another. “Doing the cat scan,” joked a third. “Doesn't like ducks, dogs or dressing up,” wrote a fourth.

