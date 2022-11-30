Adorable video of baby beaver not letting go of food will make you say aww. Watch

Are you someone who loves watching animal videos? Whether it's a small pet or anything from wildlife, an adorable animal video never fails to make us smile. So, if you also love watching such clips, you cannot miss out on this video of a baby beaver eating some food.

In a short video shared by Instagram user @ellegreene2018, you can see a woman holding a baby beaver. The beaver has a small injection tube through which it can have food. As the food finishes, the woman tries to take back the injection from its hand, but the beaver doesn't leave it. However, when the woman finally takes it back from her hand, the beaver sits back calmly in her hands.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

This video was shared five days ago and has been viewed 6.5 million times. Many people have liked and commented on the video as well.

One Instagram user said, "Better give that baby all his heart desires." A second person added, "Cutest thing I've ever seen. I just want to give him a blankie." A third user added, "The cutest tantrum ever recorded goes to this little guy." "Oh my gosh, so cute. Sounds just like an actual baby. Wow," added a fourth.