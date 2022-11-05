Home / Trending / Adorable video of elephants taking a bath together is too wholesome to miss

trending
Published on Nov 05, 2022 12:32 PM IST

In a cute video shared by IFS officer you can see a herd of elephants in water.

Elephants in water.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
ByVrinda Jain

The Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan is well-recognised for posting images of animals in their natural surroundings. Those who love animals and appreciate the outdoors will enjoy following him on Twitter. Recently, the IFS officer shared another joyful video of animals. This time, it was a short clip of an elephant family! The opening scene of the video, which was tweeted, features an elephant herd sipping water. A little while later, we spot some of them making their way into the trees while others stay in the water. In the caption of the video, IFS Praveen Kumar wrote, "This family bath together. They stay together."

Take a look at the herd of elephants in the water here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 14,000 times. The clip also has 1300 likes and several comments. One person in the comments on Twitter wrote, "Staying together with the family is more important than anything in life." A second person added, "Looks like a pristine ecosystem far from the polluted and contaminated water of populated areas." A third person wrote, "Beautiful. Elephants hold the family system." "Living together will always lead to a happy life. Let's all Live together and enjoy happy life. God bless you all thanks."

Story Saved
Saturday, November 05, 2022
