Home / Trending / Adorable video of monkeys jumping in a pool will amuse you. Watch

Adorable video of monkeys jumping in a pool will amuse you. Watch

trending
Published on Nov 10, 2022 04:04 PM IST

A video shows monkeys jumping in the pool and playing with each other. Take a look at it inside.

Monkeys jumping in the pool.(Twtter/@buitengebieden)
Monkeys jumping in the pool.(Twtter/@buitengebieden)
ByVrinda Jain

Are you someone who loves watching animal videos? Well, your social media must be filled with videos of them. Adorable animal videos capture our attention and always make us smile. A recent video of monkeys is doing rounds on the internet. Monkeys are known to be mischievous and can be seen playing around in several clips; this video shows exactly that. In the video shared by Twitter user @buitengebieden, you can see a bunch of monkeys playing in the pool. They can be seen jumping one after another in the pool and swimming in it. The caption of the video read, "Monkeys having fun."

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed 1.5 million times, and many Twitter users have liked and commented on the video as well. One Twitter user wrote, "Love how they wait to make sure it's clear before jumping!" A second person added, "So cute .. not jostling & patiently waiting for the water to clear out before the jump. Safety first." A third person said, "Hence the term 'monkeying around.' Lovely to see our distant cousins have fun." Some others have reacted using laughing emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monkey viral twitter + 1 more
monkey viral twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out