Afghan brothers who were displaced by war reunite after months. Watch heartwarming video

Many Afghan nationals fled hastily during the Taliban sweep in August last year. Amid this, a few of them were separated from their families. And these Afghan brothers fall into that category. They were separated at the Afghanistan airport while attempting to migrate abroad safely. Now, a video of them reuniting after several months at King's Cross Station in the United Kingdom has surfaced online and is bound to leave you emotional.

Artist Hussain Manawer posted the video on Instagram with a detailed caption. He wrote how the two were separated and shared that one of them spent his time in a refugee camp in France away from everyone he knew. "These two young brothers from Afghanistan separated at the airport escaping war and conflict have been apart for months. Obaid (10) was sent to a refugee camp in France. He was the youngest child in an adult facility. Not speaking the language, away from his parents, family, friends and everyone he knew. Relentlessly his family never gave up and campaigned and campaigned," read a part of the caption shared along with the video.

The caption added that Obaid was reunited with his family in the UK after their relentless efforts. "A few months ago I worked with an organisation called Save Our Citizens to set up a go fund me, write letters, make calls and share to all of you to help further elevate, raise awareness and bring this young boy back to his family. Today in King's Cross, they were reunited. God bless good people. Obaid was saved. Welcome to the United Kingdom!" they added.

The video shows the boys giving each other a tight hug at King's Cross Station in the UK. Towards the end, one of them even gives a flower to the other.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on September 7, the video has gathered more than 76,600 views. It has also amassed tons of likes and comments.

"Hussain! My heart," wrote an individual with several emoticons. "Beautiful," posted another. "Bless them both," commented a third with a heart emoticon. "Incredible, emotional, empathetic, God's work. This is beautiful," remarked a fourth. "So glad there's a happy ending. Best wishes for the future," shared a fifth.

