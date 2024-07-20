After Anant-Radhika wedding, Isha and Nita Ambani were spotted at… no, not London

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding festivities wrapped up on July 15 with a reception for Reliance employees, household staff and mediapersons in Mumbai. Unconfirmed reports had suggested that the Ambani family would fly out to London for more celebrations after the wedding. However, Nita Ambani and her daughter, Isha Ambani Piramal, were photographed in Mumbai two days after the grand finale of the wedding of the year. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal at the inauguration of NMAJS-EYC in Mumbai(Instagram/relianceupdates)

On July 17, Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani inaugurated the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School - Early Years Campus in Mumbai. The mother-daughter duo was photographed at the Vaastu Shanti Pooja organised to unveil the state-of-the-art campus.

Mrs Ambani wore a red saree for the occasion, while Isha Ambani dressed up in a green suit.

Glimpses from the inauguration below:

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School - Early Years Campus (NMAJS-EYC) is housed at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. Jio World Centre also served as the venue for the wedding of Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s younger son, Anant Ambani, to Radhika Merchant.

NMAJS-EYC will offer Nursery, LKG, and UKG classes starting August 2024. The early years campus is modelled on the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School main campus in BKC.

“Nothing is more rewarding than the opportunity to shape the minds and lives of young children. We are thrilled that NMAJS-EYC is a proud addition to our dream to build high-quality educational institutions in Mumbai,” Nita Ambani said.

As Vice-Chairperson of the school, Isha Ambani led the new campus project. “I am excited with the launch of NMAJS-EYC, which carries the name of my beloved mother, for whom education is the foremost passion. Our commitment is to provide the best-in-class learning opportunities to children in a happy, vibrant, and caring setting where they will play, learn, and excel,” she said.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He married Radhika Merchant on July 12, which was followed by three receptions in Mumbai. The couple flew to Jamnagar after wrapping up their wedding festivities.