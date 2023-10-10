AI-made pics of Indian Halloween will send chills down your spine

Halloween is just around the corner, and the chilly, spooky feeling has already gripped people. While you must have seen several movies and shows depicting people from the West and other countries dressed as ghosts, have you ever wondered what Indians celebrating Halloween would look like? AI made picture showcasing Halloween.(Instagram/@Prateek Arora)

Recently, AI artist Prateek Arora took to social media to share pictures of Indian-style Halloween. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Since it's Halloween month, here's some of my Indian horror art from the past year." (Also Read: Realistic fire-themed Halloween decor makes US firefighters rush to a house)

The images show fictional animal-like creatures and families dressed in ghostly attires to mark Halloween. These pictures are sure to send chills down your spine.

Take a look at the AI-generated images made by Prateek Arora here:

This post was shared on October 9. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 2,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share how incredible the images looked.

Check out what people are saying about the images here:

An individual wrote, "There are a few works that made me fall in love with your art."

A second shared, "Folk horror Halloween."

"Some of them are actually terrifying because they look normal," posted a third. A fourth added, "Incredible!"

What are your thoughts on the AI-made Halloween pictures?

More about Halloween:

Halloween is annually observed around the world on October 31 with much pomp and fervour. Nowadays, people celebrate Halloween by dressing up as their favourite fictional characters, engaging in cosplay, and eatingcandiesand pumpkin pies.

Halloween dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which was regarded as a harvest festival. According to certain beliefs, the Samhain feast has pagan origins. It was thought that on Halloween, the line between the living and the dead would become blurred. The spirits would, therefore, pay their loved ones a visit on this day.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON