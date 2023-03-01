Air India business class passenger claims he found an insect in food, shares video

After Chef Sanjeev Kapoor criticised Air India for serving unsatisfactory in-flight meals, the airline has hit the headlines again. While on a flight from Mumbai to Chennai, Mahavir Jain, a passenger, tweeted a video claiming that they found an insect in the food.

"@airindiain insect in the meal served in business class," wrote Mahavir Jain in a tweet. The passenger also shared a short video where a small insect can be seen on their food.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 5000 times. The clip also has several likes and comments. The official Twitter handle of Air India also replied to the person and wrote, "Dear Sir, we always strive to keep our aircraft clean and insect-free, and we regret to note your experience. We're sharing your feedback with the concerned team for immediate review." They also asked the passenger about the flight details and said they would take immediate action. The post made by Mahavir Jain has garnered several other mixed comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "OMG, not again. Unbelievable!!" Another person wrote, "That looks like a tiny, harmless fly that landed on the food plate. It's not anyone's fault. It can happen anywhere & anyone. We can't and shouldn't complain about nature." A third person added, "One of my friends also shared poor quality food a few days back who travelled from Rajkot to Pune."