Aishwarya Rai approached by fan while wearing hair extensions. What happened next

Makeup artist Bubah Alfian got emotional after meeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan backstage at the Paris Fashion Week 2024. Alfian shared an Instagram video of his heartwarming encounter with the Bollywood star, who walked the ramp at the fashion week as a brand ambassador for L'Oréal. Aishwarya Rai met makeup artist Bubah Alfian in Paris(Instagram/@bubahalfian)

Aishwarya Rai was seen getting her hair and makeup done backstage before her Paris Fashion Week appearance when she was approached by the makeup artist. After greeting him warmly, she was heard asking Alfian not to cry as he teared up.

In the video, the Jodha Akbar actress was seen getting hair extensions applied when approached by Alfian. The makeup artist also presented her with some gifts and posed with a picture with her later.

“She remembers me.. I'm so happy.. Love youuuu,” Alfian captioned his Instagram video.

Both Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week 2024 as brand ambassadors for L’Oreal.

Aishwarya, a longtime ambassador for the beauty giant, took the ramp in a red satin gown. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, recently inducted into the L’Oreal family, looked radiant in a metallic silver bustier.

Alfian met both the actresses backstage and also teared up on meeting Alia Bhatt.

Social media users were full of praise for Aishwarya Rai for greeting an old acquaintance so warmly.

“So sweet she is,” wrote one person in the comments section of Alfian’s viral Instagram video. “You’re so lucky. She's a Miss World,” another said.

