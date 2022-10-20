Alert Andhra Pradesh cop saves farmer's life with CPR. Watch

An Andhra Pradesh cop was able to save the life of a farmer who collapsed on the Gammon bridge with his rapid response. The incident took place during Maha Padayatra, organized by Amaravati farmers. A video of the same was posted on Twitter by Andhra Pradesh Police, and it has garnered praise from tweeple.

The 26-second-long clip shows CI of Rahamhendravarm performing CPR on a farmer to help him restore his breath and heartbeat while others are seen helping him. The farmer showed some movements and was later rushed to the hospital for better treatment.

"#APPolice timely response saves life of a Farmer during #MahaPadayatra:The Inspector of Police,#Rajamahendravaram while performing duties on #Gammon Bridge during the Maha Padayatra organized by #AmaravatiFarmers,noticed a person collapsed on the Bridge," wrote Andhra Pradesh Police while sharing the video.

Watch the video below:

#APPolice timely response saves life of a Farmer during #MahaPadayatra:The Inspector of Police,#Rajamahendravaram while performing duties on #Gammon Bridge during the Maha Padayatra organized by #AmaravatiFarmers,noticed a person collapsed on the Bridge.(1/3) pic.twitter.com/5aAEsNKsRL — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) October 18, 2022

The video has raked more than 39,200 views and over 1,700 likes in two days. It has also received several comments. "He has given best of #CPR just less than two minutes and as hands moved #Oxygen starts flowing. Hats off, saved life," commented an individual. "The great and timely effort by #APPolice. Excellent sir for saving a human life. Keep going this way to help the public," wrote another. "Good job done by AP Police," shared a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON