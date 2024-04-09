All about Sagar di Vohti lendi Indica chala, 19-year-old Punjabi song Internet is vibing to

“Sagar di Vohti lendi Indica chala, immediately hai koi meri majboori mainu chheti de drivery sikha [Sagar’s wife can drive Indica, I have an urgency, so teach how to drive the car immediately],” you must have heard this song while scrolling through Instagram Reels at least once if not twice. But why is this song trending on social media after 19 years of its release, and why is everyone interested in someone who can drive a car? Satnam Sagar and his wife Sharanjit Shammi who sang the song Sagar di Vohti lendi Indica chala. (X/@Gagan4344)

Sagar di Vohti lendi Indica chala is a Punjabi song that was sung by Satnam Sagar and his wife Sharanjit Shammi in 2005. The song suddenly started trending on Reels in 2024, and no one has a definite answer as to why.

People just started vibing to the song, making memes using its lyrics and adding the song to the videos they share online. The song has managed to grab the attention of celebrities as well who couldn’t help but hop on the viral trend, including Dilijit Dosanjh, Bharti SIngh, Nimrat Khaira, and Anjali Arora.

“The song had received a good response even back then, but in today’s age of social media, it’s breaking the Internet like wildfire,” Sagar told Indian Express as he reflected on the sudden popularity of his song.

Despite his friends mocking him for composing and writing songs, Sagar’s albums managed to do well. “Decades ago, my friends used to mock me for writing and composing songs, but my albums still managed to do well. Albums like ‘Phulan Wali Rajai’ and ‘Chhindo di Hatti’ were particularly popular,” he shared.

“I was a star in the past, and I continue to be one now,” Sagar proudly stated.