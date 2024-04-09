 All about Sagar di Vohti lendi Indica chala, 19-year-old Punjabi song Internet is vibing to | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

All about Sagar di Vohti lendi Indica chala, 19-year-old Punjabi song Internet is vibing to

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 09, 2024 05:38 PM IST

The Punjabi song, Sagar di Vohti lendi Indica chala, was sung by Satnam Sagar and his wife Sharanjit Shammi.

“Sagar di Vohti lendi Indica chala, immediately hai koi meri majboori mainu chheti de drivery sikha [Sagar’s wife can drive Indica, I have an urgency, so teach how to drive the car immediately],” you must have heard this song while scrolling through Instagram Reels at least once if not twice. But why is this song trending on social media after 19 years of its release, and why is everyone interested in someone who can drive a car?

Satnam Sagar and his wife Sharanjit Shammi who sang the song Sagar di Vohti lendi Indica chala. (X/@Gagan4344)
Satnam Sagar and his wife Sharanjit Shammi who sang the song Sagar di Vohti lendi Indica chala. (X/@Gagan4344)

Read| What is ‘Click here’? All about the viral trend on X

Sagar di Vohti lendi Indica chala is a Punjabi song that was sung by Satnam Sagar and his wife Sharanjit Shammi in 2005. The song suddenly started trending on Reels in 2024, and no one has a definite answer as to why.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

People just started vibing to the song, making memes using its lyrics and adding the song to the videos they share online. The song has managed to grab the attention of celebrities as well who couldn’t help but hop on the viral trend, including Dilijit Dosanjh, Bharti SIngh, Nimrat Khaira, and Anjali Arora.

“The song had received a good response even back then, but in today’s age of social media, it’s breaking the Internet like wildfire,” Sagar told Indian Express as he reflected on the sudden popularity of his song.

Also Read| TikTok trends turn dangerous: 5 viral trends that have left people concerned

Despite his friends mocking him for composing and writing songs, Sagar’s albums managed to do well. “Decades ago, my friends used to mock me for writing and composing songs, but my albums still managed to do well. Albums like ‘Phulan Wali Rajai’ and ‘Chhindo di Hatti’ were particularly popular,” he shared.

“I was a star in the past, and I continue to be one now,” Sagar proudly stated.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / All about Sagar di Vohti lendi Indica chala, 19-year-old Punjabi song Internet is vibing to
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On