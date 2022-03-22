Alligator gives a hug to zookeeper lying on floor. Watch

What would you do if an alligator comes in front of you? Most will probably look for the nearest exit to get as far as possible from the reptile. Not Jay Brewer though. Owner of Prehistoric Pets in Fountain Valley, California, his Instagram page is filled with videos and images of him hanging out with such animals that can scare others. Just like this post that shows him hugging an alligator while lying down on a floor. There is a chance that you’ll find the video fascinating to watch.

“When Darth gator wants to be the BIG BOY and play,” he wrote and posted the video. The clip opens to show the huge alligator on the floor lying on top of Brewer. It stays like that for some moments, before moving away.

Take a look at the video:

The clip has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“It's funny Darth is kind of cute, now only if they didn't bite you, drown and then eat you,” joked an Instagram user. “Ok but I want to hug the swamp puppy too,” posted another. “Darth is doing his duty and playing with Jay,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?