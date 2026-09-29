‘Aloo-posto burger, bhaja bhetki sandwich’: Starbucks launches Durga Pujo special menu, billboard pic goes viral

Starbucks has launched a special menu for Durga Puja in West Bengal, featuring dishes inspired by Bengali cuisine. A picture of the promotional billboard showcasing the festive menu has gone viral on social media, with users reacting to items such as aloo-posto burger and bhaja bhetki sandwich. The limited-edition menu is part of Starbucks’ “Aamar Pujo, Aamar Starbucks” campaign. (X/@HindolSengupta)

The limited-edition menu is part of Starbucks’ “Aamar Pujo, Aamar Starbucks” campaign. It includes several Bengali-inspired savoury items, including the Shorshe Chicken Burger, Kosha Mangsho Roll, Bhekti Bhaja Sandwich, Dhakai Chicken Wrap, Aloo Postho Burger and Chingri Turnover.

The festive menu also includes desserts inspired by Bengali sweets. Gurer Sandesh Flan and Kalakand Pie are among the options, while the beverage menu features the Saffron Latte and Choco Saffron Frappuccino.

The picture of the billboard was shared on X by Hindol Sengupta with the caption, “Starbucks in India (specifically in West Bengal in this case) is serving aloo-posto burger and bhaja bhetki sandwich etc. for Pujo. This always makes me happy. Indian customers love what they love and every brand finally bends to their will. Now why India hasn’t built a Starbucks at scale is a different story. It still might. I am hopeful - lots of promising things happening in coffee in India.”