Furry, cuddly, and black and white: How China turned pandas into diplomatic envoys

Zoo Atlanta's current agreement, an International Cooperative Research Agreement on Giant Panda Conservation, is with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

Under the loan system, China keeps ownership of the animals. Host zoos contribute financially to conservation and generally pay substantial annual fees, which can run to around $1 million a year for a pair, on top of the considerable cost of housing, feeding and caring for them. Cubs born abroad generally remain Chinese property and are eventually sent to China. The agreements can also involve cooperation on breeding, research and conservation, and they build long-term institutional links between Chinese and foreign scientists, veterinarians and conservation organisations.

Panda diplomacy refers to China’s practice of sending giant pandas to foreign countries, first as gifts and later mainly on long-term loans.

The practice is known as panda diplomacy, and it has made the animals a recognisable part of China’s diplomatic outreach.

The flight came days after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the move during his visit to the US. Xi called the giant panda an “envoy of friendship” between the Chinese and American people. The timing has drawn attention because the pandas come after a period of strained US-China relations, with the two countries still negotiating over trade, technology and other disputes.

Ping Ping and Fu Shuang flew into Atlanta on September 27 aboard a dedicated Boeing 777 dubbed the ‘FedEx Panda Express’, after a journey of about 16 hours from Chengdu. China has sent the two giant pandas to Zoo Atlanta for a 10-year stay, nearly two years after the city returned its previous pandas to China.

The episode established pandas as a symbol of the thaw in US-China relations. China later used pandas in its relations with several other countries, including Japan, Australia, France, Canada, Malaysia and South Korea.

The pair were hugely popular with Americans, drawing more than 1 million visitors in their first year, according to CNBC.

The practice gained particular significance in the US after President Richard Nixon’s historic 1972 visit to China, after which Beijing sent two pandas, Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing, to the National Zoo in Washington.

China has used pandas in diplomacy for decades. In the Mao era, it gave them to countries including the Soviet Union and North Korea.

Why did China stop giving pandas away? China switched from gifts to leases in 1984, as concern grew over the species’ declining population. There are now nearly 1,900 giant pandas in the wild in China, while the global captive population stands at 757, according to official Chinese data.

The loan system also gives each movement of pandas potential diplomatic weight. A country that receives pandas, renews an agreement or gets a new pair can draw attention to its ties with China, and a return can attract similar scrutiny.

Also read: Why Trump gifted Xi Jinping a bald eagle sculpture at White House state dinner

Pandas as a diplomatic barometer Panda movements have at times coincided with shifts in relations. In January earlier this year, Japan returned two pandas to China amid tensions between Beijing and Tokyo over Taiwan. That left Japan without pandas for the first time since it normalised diplomatic relations with Beijing in 1972.

The US has examples too. In 2010, two US-born cubs were sent to China shortly after Chinese officials warned then-President Barack Obama against meeting the Dalai Lama. More recently, several pandas left the US in 2023 and 2024, before new pairs reached the San Diego Zoo and Washington’s National Zoo later in 2024.

This pattern has led researchers and observers to describe pandas as a kind of diplomatic barometer. The evidence, however, does not establish that panda transfers themselves cause relations to improve or deteriorate.

Why Atlanta matters Zoo Atlanta has a particularly long relationship with China. Its first panda agreement began in 1999 and ended in 2024, after 25 years. In that time, its pandas Lun Lun and Yang Yang produced seven cubs between 2006 and 2016. The zoo says the partnership involved extensive collaboration and information exchange. All of the Atlanta pandas were eventually returned to China.

Czeslaw Tubilewicz of the University of Adelaide, quoted by Time, said the Atlanta pandas also carry significance because of Georgia’s historically consistent economic engagement with China, even as many other Republican-led southern states adopted a more negative approach towards Beijing. Tubilewicz said Georgia had continued its economic engagement with China while other southern states became more negative towards Beijing, and suggested the choice of Atlanta reflected that relationship. He described Xi’s move as an attempt to “kill two birds with two pandas”.

Does panda diplomacy still work? Experts disagree on how far pandas can shift public attitudes towards China.

Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, told Mint that panda diplomacy conveys “a message of friendship and goodwill from China”. Han Shen Lin, China country director at The Asia Group, a strategic advisory firm, said the gesture shows that people-to-people engagement can stay visible even amid intense competition.

Ja Ian Chong of the National University of Singapore argued that the pandas’ traditionally “soft, friendly, and cuddly” image may have less impact today, because China’s geopolitical actions are more visible to Americans. Tubilewicz similarly cautioned that pandas cannot overcome disagreements over national security or wider strategic interests.

Nonetheless, some research suggests pandas can still shape perceptions.

A 2022 University of Connecticut study found that US students who watched panda videos not sourced from the government were more likely to hold positive attitudes towards Chinese culture and, in turn, Chinese people.

But a 2026 survey by NORC at the University of Chicago found that only 28% of US adults said sending pandas to American zoos would improve their view of China. Larger shares cited substantive measures instead, such as Chinese cooperation on fentanyl precursors and easing trade restrictions.

Yu Tao of the University of Western Australia argued that affection for pandas does not automatically translate into support for Chinese government policies. Their more realistic role, he argued, is to create public goodwill and give people something positive to preserve in a relationship otherwise marked by disputes. He made the comments to Time in an article published on September 25, 2026.

Ping Ping and Fu Shuang are a visible sign that, despite major disagreements, the US and China can continue to cooperate in specific areas such as conservation, science and people-to-people exchanges.

Also read: From pandas to precious stones: The hidden language of gift diplomacy

What happens to Ping Ping and Fu Shuang now? The pandas will remain in quarantine for roughly a month before going on public view, with Chinese veterinarians and keepers involved in their care.

Ping Ping, the male, was born in March 2020, and Fu Shuang, the female, in October 2020.

For Zoo Atlanta, the pair bring back a much-loved species, and their stay extends the zoo's conservation partnership with China.