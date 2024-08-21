'Amazon sent used period cup': Redditor slammed after shocking claim goes viral. Here's why

Menstrual products such as sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, heating pads, pain relief oils and much more are items that have become increasingly common and can be purchased from local markets or even online. While these products are designed to bring comfort and ensure safe sanitation, a lot also depends on the condition that one may buy these items in. Recently, a woman took to Reddit and claimed that after purchasing a menstrual cup from Amazon, she received a used product. After she had made the post, numerous people took to the comments section of the post to share that she might have been wrong. The woman posted a picture of the menstrual cup she received from Amazon. (Reddit)

"Amazon sent a used period cup. Ordered a period cup from Amazon-they sent a used one. If you zoom in, you can see the toilet paper lint," wrote Reddit user Embarrassed-Toe-8404. She also shared a picture of the allegedly used menstrual cup. (Also Read: Class 7 students show classmates how to use menstrual cups, sanitary napkins. Watch)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on August 20. Since being posted, it has gained more than 3,400 upvotes. The share also has numerous comments. (Also Read: ‘True female sport:’ Athlete bleeds through her suit, asks people to normalise periods)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "As an offset printer who has printed cartons like this one....the 'lint' is from the carton the fibres of this kind of substrate fly off all the time. To prevent this, you would need a coated material for the box, but that reduces how environmentally friendly it is."

Another person shared, "I'm a manager for Amazon. There's no chance this item is used. It probably shifted in transport. Amazon's processes wouldn't allow this. If anything, they buy from a third party that ships and fulfils their own orders. OP has no idea what they are talking about."

A third said, "Okay girl. You have experts in their fields and an Amazon manager telling you their input, and you keep arguing. I wouldn't buy a period cup from Amazon, but rather in the store or through a business.

Also, diva cups/ flexi cups/period cups are fine to buy at the store and probably cheaper."