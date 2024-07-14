Ambanis' Golden Retriever, in Banarasi brocade sherwani, has an adorable moment with baby Aadiya on mandap. Watch

atcAnant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding had another centre of attention, their furry friend Happy, in a stunning Banarasi silk brocade jacket. Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Happy, the golden retriever, made a brief heartwarming appearance on the mandap.

The star-studded wedding ceremony that took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday was an emotional moment for the Ambanis and the Merchants. The young couple tied the knot, culminating months of pre-wedding celebrations in India and abroad.

Happy, the golden retriever, made a brief, heartwarming appearance on the mandap during the rituals.

Dressed in the pink and golden jacket with cute collar, Happy’s attire perfectly coordinated with the family, making him one of the highlights of the event.

Viral videos showed Happy comfortably taking his place in the mandap, as the rituals were on, taking a look around and being an absolute charm with this presence.

If this isn't already adorable enough, Baby Aadiyashakti, the daughter of Isha Ambani, walks towards the furball and embraces him with warm hugs and love. Her father Anand Piramal is seen following the toddler.

Watch the adorable moment here:

An Instagram user, Shaine Soni, complimented Happy in the comments, calling him “The most handsome.” Another user, Ritika Bajaj, joked, “I want to know why he is not wearing diamonds and emeralds.” A third user commented, “This is a post about the Ambani wedding worth seeing. The rest, let's give it a break now.”

Happy the ring-bearer

Happy, the Ambani family's pet, became a viral sensation last year when he took on the role of ring-bearer at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement in January this year.

Happy got a prime spot in an Ambani family photo earlier this year, that features Mukesh and Nita Ambani, all their children and their better halves.

Anant Ambani's love for animals

Anant Ambani, 29, is known to be an animal lover right from his childhood. This promoted him to set up Vantara, the massive animal rehabilitation center in Jamnagar, Gujarat.