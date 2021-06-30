Ambulance drivers for Covid-19 patients take a break to sing during night shift in Mizoram’s Aizawl, video goes viral

Each day, doctors, nurses, and other medical workers are braving all odds to fight the coronavirus pandemic. They are not only working long hours but are also risking infection. Amid these trying times, they often take the help of song or dance to keep their spirits high. We have also seen the videos of the medical workers trying to keep themselves motivated with these creative art forms. There is now a newest inclusion to that category. It is a video involving a few ambulance drivers for Covid-19 patients from Mizoram’s Aizawl.

Shared on Instagram handle @mizoraminsta, the video shows a few drivers taking a break during night shift and singing a song to keep their spirits high.

“Ambulance drivers for Covid 19 patients in Aizawl taking a break and singing during their night shift. The incredible work they have been doing, accompanied by the song (an appeal to God to put an end to one's misery), have won hearts all around,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

Take a look at the heartening video:

Since being shared about two days ago on Instagram, the video has gathered nearly 44,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Salute,” wrote an Instagram user. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

