Amid Kannada, Marathi language row, Gujaratis win hearts in viral video: ‘Hum Hindi mein bolenge’

Amid the ongoing debate over language politics in states like Karnataka and Maharashtra, a video from Gujarat is winning hearts online. While Karnataka has seen violence flare over the imposition of Kannada in public life and Maharashtra continues to grapple with the assertion of Marathi in official and social spaces, the viral clip from Gujarat shows locals affably agreeing to speak in Hindi with a man who cannot speak Gujarati. A video of Gujaratis speaking Hindi wins hearts.(Instagram/@https://www.instagram.com/jaipunjabii)

The video was shared on Instagram one day ago by content creator Jai Punjabi, who interviewed several locals in Gujarat. At the beginning of each interview, he candidly admitted that he did not speak or understand Gujarati despite living in Gujarat.

In each case, the local being interviewed happily agreed to speak in Hindi.

How Gujaratis reacted to a Hindi-speaking outsider

“Main Gujarat mein reh raha hun, par mujhe Gujarati nahi aati (I live in Gujarat but I don’t know Gujarati),” Jai told one person, who chuckled and replied: “Toh reh rahe ho na? Idhar koi dikkat hai? Shanti se raho aur rehne do (So you’re living, right? You don’t have any problems here, do you? Just live and let live).”

Another person speaking halting in Hindi, told Jai that it is the duty of Gujaratis to make their guests feel welcome, even if they don’t speak the language of the state. “Tumhe nahi aati hai toh main Hindi bol raha hun, varna mereko bhi Gujarati aati hai (You don’t know Gujarati that’s why I am speaking in Hindi with you. Otherwise I speak Gujarati),” the man said.

A third man, also speaking in Hindi for the content creator’s convenience, assured him that in Gujarat, trade and work does not stop because of language. “Koi problem nahi. Kya problem hai? Hum log Hindi mein bolenge na (What’s the problem? No problem. We will speak in Hindi)” the man said.

Perhaps the most thoughtful reflection on the language issue came from an auto rickshaw driver who said, “Dekho, desh toh ek hi hai. India hai. Language alag alag hai. Par bolo prem se toh baat ek hi hai (Look, it’s one country – India. Our languages are different. But if you speak with love, all languages will convey the same thing).”

The video has gone viral with more than 15 million views and 1 million ‘likes’ in one day.

In the comments section, people were full of praise for Gujaratis.

“The auto wale bhaiya in Gujarat has more common sense than an average (educated) gunda from Karnataka or Maharashtra,” wrote one commenter.

“Gujarat - safest place in India,” another said. Speaking from personal experience, an Instagram user wrote, “I have lived in Gujarat for 7+ years, never faced a language issue”.

