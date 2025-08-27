Amul girl takes up aura farming in Onam special ad, internet loves it: ‘Winner of the trend’

Amul ads have never disappointed us. Over the years, the brand has built a reputation for coming up with unique and creative ads that connect with people instantly. Aura-farming Amul girl won hearts this Onam.(@amul_india/Instagram)

From witty one-liners to relatable themes, the Amul girl has always managed to stay relevant and loved by all generations.

It is the time of Onam, and Amul has released a special ad to celebrate the festival, featuring the iconic Amul girl in traditional attire performing the viral aura-farming step on the tip of a boat.

The ad was shared by Amul Keralam on Instagram, with the caption, “Ee Onam On Aavatte, Aaghoshangalude Aura Koodatte (May this Onam arrive, and may the aura of celebrations grow).”

The ad has gone viral, and social media users are going all out with their reactions online.

Check out the video here:

Shared on August 26, 2025, the video has gained 1.2 million views and numerous comments.

What is aura-farming?

Aura farming, a trend made viral by 11-year-old Indonesian boy Rayyan Arkan Dikha, is all about creating a powerful vibe or moment that puts you at the centre of attention.

The term describes the art of intentionally projecting energy, mood, or “main character” presence, something Dikha captured perfectly when his video of dancing on the tip of a boat during a traditional race went viral.

Internet reacts to Amul ad:

The ad has quickly gone viral, and Instagram users are reacting with joy. Many users praised Amul for once again capturing the festive spirit with creativity and humour.

One of the users, Swati Sanghadia, commented, “Amul ads are always amusing and leave a lasting laugh or a smile.”

A second user, Vaahiid Minglani, commented, “We got Amul girl aura farming before GTA6.”

A third user commented, “Winner of the trend”.

Another user, Akansha Bage, commented, “Thank you for keeping the ad industry wholesome.”

Memes, shares, and cheerful comments continue to pour in, showing just how much people loved the Onam special ad.