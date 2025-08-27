Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amul girl takes up aura farming in Onam special ad, internet loves it: ‘Winner of the trend’

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 12:31 pm IST

Amul has released a fun Onam ad celebrating the ten-day harvest festival, featuring the iconic Amul girl aura farming.

Amul ads have never disappointed us. Over the years, the brand has built a reputation for coming up with unique and creative ads that connect with people instantly.

Aura-farming Amul girl won hearts this Onam.(@amul_india/Instagram)
Aura-farming Amul girl won hearts this Onam.(@amul_india/Instagram)

From witty one-liners to relatable themes, the Amul girl has always managed to stay relevant and loved by all generations.

It is the time of Onam, and Amul has released a special ad to celebrate the festival, featuring the iconic Amul girl in traditional attire performing the viral aura-farming step on the tip of a boat.

The ad was shared by Amul Keralam on Instagram, with the caption, “Ee Onam On Aavatte, Aaghoshangalude Aura Koodatte (May this Onam arrive, and may the aura of celebrations grow).”

The ad has gone viral, and social media users are going all out with their reactions online.

Also Read: Watch: Singapore Navy hops onto the Aura Farming trend, wins hearts as video goes viral

Check out the video here:

Shared on August 26, 2025, the video has gained 1.2 million views and numerous comments.

What is aura-farming?

Aura farming, a trend made viral by 11-year-old Indonesian boy Rayyan Arkan Dikha, is all about creating a powerful vibe or moment that puts you at the centre of attention.

The term describes the art of intentionally projecting energy, mood, or “main character” presence, something Dikha captured perfectly when his video of dancing on the tip of a boat during a traditional race went viral.

Also Read: This 11-year-old’s dance on a boat turned into a viral trend, and then a government title: Meet ‘aura farmer’ Dika

Internet reacts to Amul ad:

The ad has quickly gone viral, and Instagram users are reacting with joy. Many users praised Amul for once again capturing the festive spirit with creativity and humour.

One of the users, Swati Sanghadia, commented, “Amul ads are always amusing and leave a lasting laugh or a smile.”

A second user, Vaahiid Minglani, commented, “We got Amul girl aura farming before GTA6.”

A third user commented, “Winner of the trend”.

Another user, Akansha Bage, commented, “Thank you for keeping the ad industry wholesome.”

Memes, shares, and cheerful comments continue to pour in, showing just how much people loved the Onam special ad.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Amul girl takes up aura farming in Onam special ad, internet loves it: ‘Winner of the trend’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On