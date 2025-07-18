Watch: Singapore Navy hops onto the Aura Farming trend, wins hearts as video goes viral

The Singapore Navy has jumped aboard the viral “aura farming” trend, turning a lighthearted internet sensation into a fun outreach exercise. Their spirited take on the trend has quickly won over social media, with netizens praising the navy's sense of humor and camaraderie. The Navy's lighthearted take on 'aura farming' has gained praise online.(singaporenavy/Instagram)

Also Read: Astronomer's Andy Byron ‘cheating’ at Coldplay concert? CEOs who lost jobs due to alleged affairs

Singapore Navy joins the Aura Farming trend

The clip, which has since been going viral on TikTok and Instagram, depicts the Navy personnel aboard the MSRV Protector. They were spotted performing the “aura farming” dance trend aboard their vessel, capturing the attention of social media users worldwide. The video also showed a brief glimpse of the 11-year-old boy who invented the trend.

The caption of the video read, “MSRV Protector sailing out #DefendingOurEveryday and harvesting some sea-riously good auras — it does take great teamwork to keep our ships moving and ensuring that they are in high readiness.”

The viral trend started at a local tradition where 11-year-old Rayyan Arkan Dhika was shot dancing at the Pacu Jalur festival. The clip where the boy danced in swag at the front of the canoe instantly became viral, and the trend got its name “aura farming".

Also Read: Who is Kenneth C Thornby? All about Kristin Cabot's husband amid ‘cheating’ buzz with Astronomer CEO at Coldplay concert

Netizens react to the Singapore Navy's aura farming trend

A user wrote on Instagram, “Yes Instagram, Im interested in watching Singapore’s navy aura farming.” A second user wrote, “First Naval ship ever to aura farm.” A third user wrote, “The dude convinced their higher up to do this. That's more impressive in my book.”

Another wrote, “Congratulations Singapore, the world hereby acknowledges your aura gain.” One user wrote, “This is how you win wars in the big 25.”