Amul joins Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra's Kala Chashma trend with a creative, actors react. Seen it yet?

If you have been active on social media recently, then you probably have seen numerous videos showcasing people grooving to the hit Bollywood number Kala Chashma. From the Indian cricket team's sassy take to girls dancing inside an indoor volleyball court to couples hopping on the viral trend, videos emerging on the Internet are aplenty. The peppy song by Amar Arshi from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho is picturised on Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. Now, Amul joined the Kala Chashma trend, but with a creative post. It has received thundering applause from netizens, so much so that actors Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif shared the creative on their Instagram stories.

Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra reacted to Amul's creative on Kala Chashma trend.(Instagram/Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra)

For the uninitiated, the Kala Chashma trend involves people tapping their feats on the peppy track, where one of them drops to the ground to show some cool moves. The post captioned "Remixed Bollywood hit goes viral globally!" features Amul's advertising mascot and animated versions of Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra flaunting their black sunglasses. "Kala Chashma, Peela Chakhna" and "Amul, remix with tea!" read the texts inserted by Amul on the creative.

Take a look at the post shared by Amul below:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has received more than 80,000 likes and several comments.

"This is amazing," posted an individual. "Kala chashma fever has taken over the whole world," wrote another with a fire emoticon. "Kala chasma," posted a third with a face with sunglasses emoji.