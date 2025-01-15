Amul takes cheeky jab at L&T chairman's 90-hour remark with doodle: 'Labour and Toil?'

Dairy brand Amul is the latest to join the ongoing debate over 90-hour workweek model suggested by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman SN Subrahmanyan who courted controversy with his statement about wanting his employees to work even on Sundays. Amul shared a doodle about the ongoing 90-hour workweek debate.(X/@amul_coop)

In a video that went viral, Subrahmanyan questioned what his employees did with their time off. "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working," he said.

The comments sparked a flurry of memes and reactions even from corporate leaders like Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra, Adar Poonawalla as well as Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone.

Amul also joined in by sharing a doodle on the debate. "Labour and Toil? Amul stares at bread daily," the text on the doodle read.

Subrahmanyan's comments have received backlash on social media over the last week, with many comparing his remarks to those made by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy about working 70 hours a day.

L&T doubled down on their chairman's remarks by issuing a statement which claimed that the remarks were made keeping in mind a "larger ambition" for India.

“At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort," a spokesperson told HT.com.

Meanwhile, the International Labour Organisation has said that India is already among the world's most overworked countries. On average Indian employees work 46.7 hours each week, with 51% of India's workforce working 49 or more hours each week, ranking India second among countries with the highest rates of prolonged working hours.