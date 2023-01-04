Amul wishes Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery, calls him ‘truly precious’

Prayers and wishes poured in from all quarters for Rishabh Pant ever since the news of his heart-wrenching accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway broke. Many are even taking to social media platforms to wish a speedy recovery to the star cricketer, who will be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment from Dehradun’s Max Hospital. Amid this, Amul too wished a speedy recovery to India’s star cricketer through a doodle.

(Also Read: Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Rishabh Pant’s sculpture, wishes him ‘speedy recovery’)

“#Amul Topical: Wishing India’s star wicket keeper-batsman a speedy recovery!” read the caption of the post shared by Amul on Instagram. The doodle shared by Amul shows Rishabh Pant on a hospital bed saying something to the iconic Amul girl dressed as a healthcare worker. A bouquet with a note and a cricket bat are kept near the window. The texts on the doodle read, “Rish abh jaldi hi theek ho jao!” and “Truly precious!”

Take a look at their post below:

The post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram, and it has raked up more than 23,000 likes and a flurry of comments from netizens.

Take a look at the comments below:

“Get well soon Rishab,” posted an Instagram user. “Wishing him a speedy recovery,” wrote another. “Kanha bless you Pant,” commented a third. Many Instagram users also dropped love-struck emoticons in the comments.

