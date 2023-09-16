Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai Police’s reply to his post on double-decker buses

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a post about the iconic double-decker buses bidding adieu to the streets of Mumbai, and his post received a reply from the police department of the city. What is interesting is that the business tycoon then replied to the department’s tweet with words of appreciation. Anand Mahindra's tweet on iconic double-deckers buses of Mumbai created a chatter among netizens. (X/@anandmahindra)

It all started when Anand Mahindra shared an emotional tweet while replying to a post about the double-decker buses ending their streak on the Mumbai roads after being operational for decades. “Hello, Mumbai Police? I’d like to report the theft of one of my most important childhood memories,” he wrote.

Mumbai Police soon took notice of the tweet and shared a heartening reply. “We’ve received a 'nostalgic heist' report from @anandmahindra Sir! We can clearly see the theft, but we cannot take possession of it. Those B.E.S.T cherished memories are safely kept in your heart, and among all Mumbaikars,” the department wrote. The “B.E.S.T” reference in the tweet is a nod to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the company responsible for operating the buses.

The police department's response too received a reply from Anand Mahindra in form of a praiseful tweet. “You guys are something else,” the business tycoon wrote along with a few clapping emoticons.

Take a look at this exchange between Anand Mahindra and Mumbai Police:

Anand Mahindra’s post praising Mumbai Police department has received more than 2.1 lakh views. The tweet has also gathered close to 3,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

“Ha ha ha ha ha. Good one,” posted an X user. “You too are something else Anandji,” joined another. “Excellent response,” added a third. “SM team has got the best appreciation today,” wrote a fourth.