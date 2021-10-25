Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra posts about Matka Man and his inspiring mission. Watch
trending

Anand Mahindra posts about Matka Man and his inspiring mission. Watch

“A Superhero that’s more powerful than the entire Marvel stable,” reads a part of the tweet posted by Anand Mahindra.
The matka man fills the matkas kept on the roadside from the water tanks kept in his Bolero.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
The matka man fills the matkas kept on the roadside from the water tanks kept in his Bolero.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Copy Link
By Shreya Garg

It is often stimulating to watch, or read inspirational stories. Such stories also make for a good share, as they spread positivity and joy. Recently such a story came to light when Anand Mahindra tweeted about it on his official Twitter handle. He thanked Alag Natarajan, popularly known as the “Matka Man,” for serving the underprivileged selflessly.

“A Superhero that’s more powerful than the entire Marvel stable. MatkaMan. Apparently he was an entrepreneur in England and a cancer conqueror who returned to India to quietly serve the poor. Thank you Sir, for honouring the Bolero by making it a part of your noble work,” wrote Mahindra alongside a video.

Natarajan started his initiative of providing drinking water to underprivileged people across Delhi, cites his official website. Till now, he has set up 15 matka stands all over his neighbourhood in South Delhi. Besides, he also distributes food.

The video shared by Anand Mahindra shows Natarajan standing alongside his vehicle. One can see many inspirational quotes, including quotes from Mahatma Gandhi and W.H. Auden, written both in Hindi and English on the vehicle's body. Take a look at the video to see what else it shows: 

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has been viewed more than 62,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

“Really we appreciate him,” wrote one Twitter user. “Hats off to the gentleman,” commented another. “Take a Bow #Matkaman,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out