Anand Mahindra recalls the moment his daughter suffered an injury, Harsh Goenka reacts. Watch

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, attended the 4th Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture. In the lecture, he recounted the moment when his youngest daughter suffered a hand injury and how he visited different countries for her treatment. At the end of his address, he turns it into an inspiring lesson about how solutions can be found in one's backyard. Anand Mahindra spoke about the incident during 4th Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

In his address, he shared that his daughter suffered a hand injury due to a broken glass, and she required microsurgery. Even though they sought care from famous surgeons in Paris and London, the successful operation was eventually performed by Dr Joshi, a surgeon from Mumbai.

Anand Mahindra said, "After the surgery, he stitched into my daughter's tiny fingernail a simple metal eye hook of the kind you'll find in a blouse." He then went on to explain how Dr Joshi used the eye hook, which helped his daughter to move her fingers". (Also Read: Anand Mahindra lauds this technique of saving water, says it needs to be 'standardised' across India)

"I have told and retold this story because it taught me one powerful lesson: always look for solutions in your backyard before you think that the best solution lies overseas," Mahindra said in the video.

