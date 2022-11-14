Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra seeks Monday motivation from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu. See post

Anand Mahindra seeks Monday motivation from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu. See post

trending
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:04 PM IST

Anand Mahindra turned to Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu to seek motivation on Monday.

Anand Mahindra seeks motivation on Monday from a powerful quote by Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu. (Facebook/@MahindraGroup)
Anand Mahindra seeks motivation on Monday from a powerful quote by Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu. (Facebook/@MahindraGroup)
ByArfa Javaid

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, often shares motivational posts on Monday on his Twitter handle with his 9.8 million followers. From photos to videos, his Twitter feed is a goldmine of such posts. The industrialist now took to the micro-blogging site to share a powerful quote by Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu. And it is bound to leave you with thoughts and might also prompt you to change the way you live.

“Go into work today to achieve your own goals. Impress yourself… it’s much harder than impressing others,” wrote Anand Mahindra while tweeting the quote. He also added the hashtag #MondayMotivation. The quote in the picture tweeted by Lao Tzu reads, “Care about what other people think and you will always be their prisoner. ” Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s tweet below:

The post, since being shared a few hours ago on Twitter, has received over 3,000 likes and several comments and retweets.

“Yes, someone also told me similar thing....look for biological rewards which pleases you the most and for longer period rather than social rewards which pleases you temporary and uncertain. It changed my life,” posted an individual. “Each person takes his own risks. Do not copy what your friend is Investing,” commented another. “We need to think about where we were yesterday and where we are today. That’s what matters the most,” shared a third. “Do what you love and get amazed everyday!” expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral anand mahindra
its viral anand mahindra

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out