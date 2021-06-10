Anand Mahindra shares clip of excited dog, says it’ll be his reaction after pandemic ends

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a much relatable clip of a canine with a message that may make you nod in agreement. The video shared on Twitter shows a dog watching a soccer match and reacting in a very enthusiastic manner. However, it’s Anand Mahindra’s caption that has struck a chord with netizens.

The recording starts with a dog watching a soccer game with utmost interest. As the clip goes on, the canine reacts in an amusing manner during the course of the game. “I guess they’re watching a soccer match. But I’m going to be just like that pooch when someone finally announces on TV that the pandemic is done and dusted,” reads the caption by Anand Mahindra. And we totally agree.

Take a look at the clip:

I guess they’re watching a soccer match. But I’m going to be just like that pooch when someone finally announces on TV that the pandemic is done and dusted... pic.twitter.com/IDpz6YFnQm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 9, 2021

Shared on June 9, the clip has garnered over 75,700 views and tons of reactions. People resonated with Anand Mahindra’s thoughts and expressed the same in the comments section. Many shared how eagerly they were waiting for the pandemic to end. Some even shared their post pandemic plans.

Hilarious... but the dog might have got hurt with that fall



Hope and pray the day arrives soon... when the pandemic will be 'done and dusted' 🙏 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) June 9, 2021

We are like that pooch but disappointing fact is pendamic is not over. just lockdown is removed — LIYAKAT SHAIKH (@LIYAKAT00549636) June 9, 2021

