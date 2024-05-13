 Anand Mahindra shares throwback picture with mother, pens heartfelt words for her | Trending - Hindustan Times
Anand Mahindra shares throwback picture with mother, pens heartfelt words for her

ByVrinda Jain
May 13, 2024 08:47 AM IST

Along with the touching message, Anand Mahindra also uploaded a nostalgic photograph from his college days featuring himself and his mother.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, shared a sentimental post dedicated to his mother. Along with the touching message, he also uploaded a nostalgic photograph from his college days featuring himself and his mother. His heartfelt words for his mom struck a chord with numerous individuals.

Anand Mahindra shared this throwback picture with his mother.
Anand Mahindra shared this throwback picture with his mother.

"Back in 1977. Just before I left for college, my mother wasn't looking into the camera. As usual, she was gazing into the distance, trying to envision her children's future, hoping that a good education would be their passport to success—and happiness. Happy Mother's Day, ma. We'll keep trying to live up to your dreams for us," wrote Anand Mahindra in the caption of the post. In the adorable picture he shared, you can see him and his mother standing side by side. (Also Read: Vendanta founder Anil Agarwal on how his mom inspired him to start the company: ‘I nearly gave up’)

Take a look at the post shared by Anand Mahindra here:

This post was shared on May 12. Since being posted, it has garnered close to three lakh views. The share also has more than 9,800 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people had to say about the post:

An individual wrote, "You are looking handsome; your mother looks like a beautiful actress. Happy Mother's Day."

A second added, "Where every wish is fulfilled, where the feet of the mother is paradise, what words are written for that mother, at least there is someday of the mother, Mother's Day is every day."

"Most beautiful picture in the world," commented a third.

A fourth said, "Maybe she was hiding tears of separation! You can't comprehend a mother's emotions or sacrifices completely!"

"Can't recognise that it is you. Looks very different," shared a fifth.

Anand Mahindra shares throwback picture with mother, pens heartfelt words for her

