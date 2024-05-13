Vendanta founder Anil Agarwal on how his mom inspired him to start the company: ‘I nearly gave up’

Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Group, recently revealed how his mom inspired him to start the company after he faced multiple setbacks in business. He also posted how, after he failed, he was "lost, demotivated and disturbed". Soon after he made the post talking about his mother as an inspiration in his life, it went viral and received numerous reactions. Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal with his mother.

"After failing multiple times in business, I nearly gave up. I was lost, demotivated and disturbed. Tab Maa ne bola tha 'Anil aage badhte jao darwaze khulte jaenge. (Anil, keep moving; doors will open on their own)' It wasn't easy, but unki blessings se I kept moving forward (It wasn't easy, but through her blessings I kept moving forward). It was with these words and with maa's blessings I started all over again. That's how Vedanta was born, a company named after my mother Vedvati Agarwal. It is a tribute to her strength and wisdom. Happy Mother's Day!" wrote Anil Agarwal in the post. (Also Read: On Mother’s Day, Deepinder Goyal invites moms of Zomato employees to office. Watch)

This post was shared on May 12. Since being posted, it has gained more than 70,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has over 3,300 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

An individual wrote, "Really inspiring to know that Vedanta got its name from your mother's name."

A second added, "Beautiful testament to what she saw when you couldn't."

A third shared, "Where every wish is fulfilled, it is paradise at the feet of the mother, what words are written for that mother, at least one day should be there for the mother, Mother's Day is every day, Happy Mother's Day."

"Sir ji, you are truly a billionaire not because of your wealth but your simplicity, humility and outstanding Bharatiya values. You will inspire many more!" posted a fourth.