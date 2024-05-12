On Mother’s Day, Deepinder Goyal invites moms of Zomato employees to office. Watch

As people celebrate Mother's Day around the world today, May 12, numerous individuals have planned surprises for their moms. From making them a hearty meal to buying them gifts, people are going above and beyond to make their moms feel special. Amid the celebrations, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal also planned a wholesome surprise for the moms of those who work at Zomato. He invited them all to the office and honoured them. Mother’s Day celebration at Zomato office.

"And here's the surprise! We invited the moms of our employees to celebrate the day with us at the office. Also got great feedback on how to run @zomato better. So much love all around today," wrote Goyal in his post. (Also Read: Mother's Day 2024: Getafe CF players walk out in the stadium with their mothers. Watch)

Alongside he also shared a bunch of pictures and videos of the celebration. The clips show the office full of women and them cutting a cake which reads "Mom". As the women cut the cake, people can be seen cheering and applauding for them.

This post was shared on May 12. Since being posted, it has garnered over 12,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has over 500 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

An individual wrote, "The way Zomato is doing activities for their employees, one should not have any doubts on the office culture and environment. Their success is the result of the right process followed for a long period of time In execution and maintaining their culture as a company!"

A second added, "What a great initiative and such a lovely cake!"

"Much appreciated gesture, need to be applauded," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "Missed this special occasion! How sweet of you to make the mothers of your team feel special!"