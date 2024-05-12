 On Mother’s Day, Deepinder Goyal invites moms of Zomato employees to office. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

On Mother’s Day, Deepinder Goyal invites moms of Zomato employees to office. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 12, 2024 06:21 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal also planned a wholesome surprise for the moms of those who work at Zomato. He invited them all to the office and honoured them.

As people celebrate Mother's Day around the world today, May 12, numerous individuals have planned surprises for their moms. From making them a hearty meal to buying them gifts, people are going above and beyond to make their moms feel special. Amid the celebrations, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal also planned a wholesome surprise for the moms of those who work at Zomato. He invited them all to the office and honoured them.

Mother’s Day celebration at Zomato office.
Mother’s Day celebration at Zomato office.

"And here's the surprise! We invited the moms of our employees to celebrate the day with us at the office. Also got great feedback on how to run @zomato better. So much love all around today," wrote Goyal in his post. (Also Read: Mother's Day 2024: Getafe CF players walk out in the stadium with their mothers. Watch)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Alongside he also shared a bunch of pictures and videos of the celebration. The clips show the office full of women and them cutting a cake which reads "Mom". As the women cut the cake, people can be seen cheering and applauding for them.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on May 12. Since being posted, it has garnered over 12,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has over 500 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "The way Zomato is doing activities for their employees, one should not have any doubts on the office culture and environment. Their success is the result of the right process followed for a long period of time In execution and maintaining their culture as a company!"

A second added, "What a great initiative and such a lovely cake!"

"Much appreciated gesture, need to be applauded," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "Missed this special occasion! How sweet of you to make the mothers of your team feel special!"

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / On Mother’s Day, Deepinder Goyal invites moms of Zomato employees to office. Watch

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On