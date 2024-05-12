Mother's Day 2024: Getafe CF players walk out in the stadium with their mothers. Watch

Getafe CF honoured Mother's Day with a touching gesture before their 0-2 defeat against Atletic Bilbao, with every player walking out to the field with their mothers. Each player walked out onto the field accompanied by their mothers, honouring the special bond and love shared between a mother and her child. The touching moment was captured on video and shared on social media, quickly gaining popularity and receiving an outpouring of positive comments from fans and supporters. The video showcasing the players and their mothers is a wonderful reminder of the love and appreciation we have for the most important women in our lives. Getafe CF players with their mothers.

"The most special moment. Mother's Day has arrived at the Coliseum!" wrote the official handle of Getafe CF in the caption of the post. The video shows a stadium full of people cheering on for the players. As the team walks out side by side with their mothers, each one of them has a big smile on their face. (Also Read: Mother's Day 2024: Why is it celebrated twice a year? Here's all that you need to know)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on May 3. Since being posted, it has gained close to four million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous individuals also took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "Priceless, no words needed. Bless all the wonderful women out there."

A second added, "Greenwood walking out his mum is the best thing I have seen on the internet today. She is super cute."

"What a great gesture. Players' moms, footballers' wives who are moms," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "What a beautiful gesture from Getafe... Beautiful indeed."

A fifth said, "Maksimovic's mother looks younger than him."

"This is so awesome," posted a sixth.