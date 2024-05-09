Deepinder Goyal surprises Zomato employee on 10-year work anniversary with customised cake, unveils new feature

Deepinder Goyal on Thursday introduced Zomato's “Photo Cakes” feature where users can get a customised cake with a photo delivered in half an hour. The Zomato CEO tested the feature by ordering a cake for one of his employees who completed 10 years at the restaurant aggregator. Deepinder Goyal wished a Zomato employee with a customised cake. (X/@deepigoyal)

Goyal, 41, ordered a cake for a Zomato executive who co-leads the company's HR team.

“Tested the feature myself to congratulate Aashna on completing 10 yrs at @zomato. She joined Zomato a few days after she turned 20, and now co-leads the people/HR team at Zomato,” Goyal wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo of the cake with the employee's photo on it.

See Deepinder Goyal's post on X:

The Photo Cakes feature is currently available only in select regions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Goyal said it will be introduced in other cities soon.

All that a user has to do to get a cake with a custom photo is upload the photo while placing the order on the app. The feature was launched ahead of Mother's Day when the platform sees many cake orders.

Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday unveiled what he called India's first crowd-supported weather infrastructure. It is a proprietary network of over 650 on-ground weather stations, and is billed as the largest private infrastructure of its kind in India.

Last month, Zomato introduced its“large order fleet”, aimed at better handling of large orders for parties, gatherings and events. The feature will see an “an all electric fleet”, according to Goyal. Electric vehicles (EVs) will be used for deliveries, he added.

Among its recent launches, Zomato withdrew its plans for separate green uniforms or green boxes for vegetarian food, as part of its “pure veg fleet” after the company was intensely criticised over concerns that there could be bias.