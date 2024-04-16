 Zomato introduces ‘large order fleet’ for gatherings of up to 50 people. Deepinder Goyal shares pic of EV | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Zomato introduces ‘large order fleet’ for gatherings of up to 50 people. Deepinder Goyal shares pic of EV

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 16, 2024 01:40 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared photos of the ‘all electric fleet' for the food delivery giant's new ‘large order fleet’, meant for big gatherings.

Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday introduced Zomato's “large order fleet” aimed at better handling of large orders for parties, gatherings and events. The feature will see an “an all electric fleet”, the CEO said.

Deepinder Goyal introduced the Zomato 'large order fleet'. (X/@deepigoyal)
Deepinder Goyal introduced the Zomato 'large order fleet'. (X/@deepigoyal)

The “large order fleet” is designed for gatherings of up to 50 people, he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Today, we are excited to introduce India's first large order fleet, designed to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo of the EV (electric vehicle) for deliveries.

“This is an all electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of upto 50 people.”

Goyal said that earlier, Zomato handled large orders through multiple delivery agents which was not the ideal customer experience.

"These new vehicles should solve most of the problems our customers face while placing large orders on Zomato," he said.

Check out Deepinder Goyal's post on X here:

The entrepreneur, however, noted that the new feature was “work in progress” and that Zomato is in the process of adding more features, such as cooling compartments and hot boxes with temperature control.

Last month, Zomato had faced a huge social media backlash after Deepinder Goyal introduced the “pure veg fleet” for delivering orders from vegetarian-only restaurants. Amid criticism and concerns, the food delivery giant rolled back the plans for a separate green uniforms or green boxes in less than 24 hours after the announcement.

Also Read: Why did Zomato launch ‘pure veg fleet'? Deepinder Goyal explains amid backlash

"While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders -- both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red," Goyal had said in an update post on X.

He said that after the intense feedback, he and the team spent the next 20 hours on a Zoom call “just trying to fix anything that we needed to fix”.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Zomato introduces ‘large order fleet’ for gatherings of up to 50 people. Deepinder Goyal shares pic of EV
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On