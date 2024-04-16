Zomato introduces ‘large order fleet’ for gatherings of up to 50 people. Deepinder Goyal shares pic of EV

Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday introduced Zomato's “large order fleet” aimed at better handling of large orders for parties, gatherings and events. The feature will see an “an all electric fleet”, the CEO said. Deepinder Goyal introduced the Zomato 'large order fleet'. (X/@deepigoyal)

The “large order fleet” is designed for gatherings of up to 50 people, he said.

“Today, we are excited to introduce India's first large order fleet, designed to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo of the EV (electric vehicle) for deliveries.

“This is an all electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of upto 50 people.”

Goyal said that earlier, Zomato handled large orders through multiple delivery agents which was not the ideal customer experience.

"These new vehicles should solve most of the problems our customers face while placing large orders on Zomato," he said.

Check out Deepinder Goyal's post on X here:

The entrepreneur, however, noted that the new feature was “work in progress” and that Zomato is in the process of adding more features, such as cooling compartments and hot boxes with temperature control.

Last month, Zomato had faced a huge social media backlash after Deepinder Goyal introduced the “pure veg fleet” for delivering orders from vegetarian-only restaurants. Amid criticism and concerns, the food delivery giant rolled back the plans for a separate green uniforms or green boxes in less than 24 hours after the announcement.

"While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders -- both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red," Goyal had said in an update post on X.

He said that after the intense feedback, he and the team spent the next 20 hours on a Zoom call “just trying to fix anything that we needed to fix”.