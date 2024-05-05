Anand Mahindra shares wonderful picture of highway going through Pench Tiger Reserve. See pic

Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra often takes to social media to post his thoughts and amazement over various things. From sharing about the unseen beauty of India to congratulating individuals on their achievements, Anand Mahindra's posts always spark interest. Recently, he took to X to share the wonderful pictures of the juxtaposition of an elevated highway through the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Anand Mahindra's tweet on coffee mug goes viral. It features a tic-tac-toe game and a message.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"Terrific juxtaposition of pics of the elevated highway, part of NH 44, through the Pench Tiger reserve. It was constructed to allow unhindered movement of wildlife under the highway, and this regal beast seems to be taking full advantage of it," wrote Anand Mahindra in the tweet.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He also shared a picture of the long highway that is cutting through the tiger reserve. Just below the picture, there is an image of a tiger walking below it.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on May 4. Since being shared, it has gained more than two lakh views. The post also has over 6,400 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Great Initiative. After all, we are moving into their place. We need to think about them."

A second said, "Had to do a double scroll on this one! At first glance, I thought the highway was a giant pyramid from a meditation retreat, and I hit the brakes (scrolling-wise) to read more about Anand Ji's enlightening experience. But then I realised it was a highway overpass; what a fantastic design for wildlife movement."

"That was thoughtful; it's good for animals and us," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "These elevated highway corridors are helpful for protecting wildlife animals from accidents."

A fifth commented, "So true, this has been observed at many places wherever such work has been done."