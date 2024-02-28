 Anand Mahindra's sharp reply to troll over trailing behind Tata in sales | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Anand Mahindra's sharp reply to troll over trailing behind Tata in sales gets netizens support

Anand Mahindra's sharp reply to troll over trailing behind Tata in sales gets netizens support

ByNeha Yadav
Feb 28, 2024 05:13 PM IST

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra gave a sharp reply to a troll online on lagging behind its competitor Tata Motors in sales.

Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group chairman, took to X to reply to a troll over trailing behind Tata Motors in sales. Earlier, the business tycoon shared a post announcing that Mahindra Truck And Bus won the 14th Aegis Graham Bell Award. An X user replied to the post, saying it was "still behind Tata in sales."

Anand Mahindra shared a post announcing that Mahindra Truck And Bus won the 14th Aegis Graham Bell Award.
Anand Mahindra shared a post announcing that Mahindra Truck And Bus won the 14th Aegis Graham Bell Award. (HT File Photo)

The exchange traces back to the post by Mahindra Truck And Bus that read, "Mahindra iMAXX, our cutting-edge telematics technology, has been honoured with the prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award for 'Innovation in Digital Infrastructure'. We're proud to be the first in the automotive sector to receive this esteemed recognition."

Take a look at the post here:

Anand Mahindra reshared the post and wrote in the caption, “We sell time-honoured and traditional products—Trucks & buses. But we do it in a new-age way...”

An X user replied to the post and wrote in the comment section, "But still behind Tata in sales." The post has since been deleted. Anand Mahindra reshared the comment and replied, “Tata have been pioneers & pathbreakers in the Indian Truck industry.”

Here's a screenshot of the post that has been deleted:

Screenshot of the post on X by a user that has been deleted.
Screenshot of the post on X by a user that has been deleted.(X/@IronMan35399244)

He added, "We acknowledge, with admiration, the architect of Tata Motors—the outstanding industrialist Sumant Moolgaokar. We consider it a privilege to join them & compete in this industry. By doing so, we add to the manufacturing capability and competence of India."

Here's what Anand Mahindra wrote:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated over two lakh views and more than 200 reshares.

Here’s how others reacted to the reply:

A user wrote, "Being Indian matters the most. Tata and Mahindra are both Indian players. A healthy competition must be cherished. Both of them will give their best!"

A second user said, "Tata and Mahindra make us proud wherever we go. Just yesterday, we watched the Scorpio pickup offering more value and winning against the mighty Land Cruiser in Australia!"

A third user commented, "Respecting the OG while paving your own path - that's what it's all about!"

A fourth user wrote, "Healthy competition through continuous improvement is good for everyone."

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Neha Yadav

    Neha Yadav is a journalist at Hindustan Times, Delhi. She covers news across various beats.

