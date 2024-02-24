Anand Mahindra reacts to visuals of new T3 Terminal at CCS International Airport in Lucknow

A video showing “breathtaking views” of the T3 Terminal at CCS International Airport in Lucknow has left many mesmerised, including Minister Shantanu Thakur and business tycoon Anand Mahindra. They took to X to share their reactions to this newly-built structure. The image shows glimpses of new T3 Terminal at CCS International Airport in Lucknow. Anand Mahindra reshared a video of the place on X. (X/@Shantanu_bjp)

Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India, shared the video and wrote, “Breathtaking visuals of new T3 Terminal at CCS International Airport, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh”.

“That’s Lucknow airport? Will take the city’s reputation for traditional hospitality to new heights. Bravo. Looking forward to visiting the city again now,” Anand Mahindra tweeted as he shared the viral video.

Take a look at the video of the terminal that has wowed many:

Both the tweets have received tons of comments from people. Lucknow Development Index, an X handle dedicated to providing updates about the city also reacted to Anand Mahindra’s post.

“Thank You Sir. Coming from YOU, it means a lot. This airport is surely going to make head turns & add wings to Lucknow Development as a whole,” they wrote. The tweet received a response from Anand Mahindra as he shared, “How interesting that you’ve created a handle/site that tracks Lucknow’s development! My compliments. I will certainly follow, given my interest in seeing Lucknow (my mother’s hometown) & all of U.P develop rapidly”.

Here’s how others reacted to the video of the terminal:

“Looks awesome,” wrote an X user. “So beautiful,” added another. “Oh wow,” expressed a third. “Beautiful airport and beautiful city,” posted a third.